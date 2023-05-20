New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their target price on New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

NEWR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,935. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.50.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,093,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,207,255.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,093,148 shares in the company, valued at $372,207,255.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $196,138.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,439 shares of company stock valued at $30,142,181 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $28,552,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 1,029.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 553,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,786,000 after buying an additional 504,930 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,146,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,732,000 after buying an additional 410,931 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP bought a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,225,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 71.9% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 822,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,169,000 after buying an additional 343,853 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

