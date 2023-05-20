New Hampshire Trust Takes Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Middleby by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Middleby by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Middleby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Middleby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $47,217.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,369.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.63.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $140.70 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $162.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.21.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

