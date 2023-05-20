New Hampshire Trust Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $266.04 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.63 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.49.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,266 shares of company stock worth $13,816,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

