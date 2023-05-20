New Hampshire Trust Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Corteva by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Corteva by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

CTVA opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

