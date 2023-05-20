New Hampshire Trust Purchases New Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $199.88 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

