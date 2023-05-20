New Hampshire Trust Makes New $129,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after buying an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.30 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.86.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Stories

