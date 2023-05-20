New Hampshire Trust Invests $69,000 in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,105 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 22,167 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 616,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 188,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,768,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,900,000 after buying an additional 282,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.32) to GBX 2,510 ($31.44) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.82) to GBX 2,550 ($31.94) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($37.58) to GBX 2,900 ($36.33) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.1 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

BHP Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.