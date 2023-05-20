New Hampshire Trust Invests $192,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,193 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,855 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Church & Dwight Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

NYSE CHD opened at $95.03 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.