New Hampshire Trust Buys Shares of 447 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $410,037,000 after buying an additional 122,757 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after acquiring an additional 251,546 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $368.53 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $389.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $304.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

