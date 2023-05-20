New Hampshire Trust Buys Shares of 2,926 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,582,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $432,460,000 after acquiring an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,642,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $402,531,000 after acquiring an additional 92,591 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,744,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,257,000 after acquiring an additional 311,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,866,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.65% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

