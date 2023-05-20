New Hampshire Trust Buys New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.74.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $145.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average is $130.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

