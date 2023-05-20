New Hampshire Trust Acquires Shares of 1,740 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,695,480 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Featured Stories

