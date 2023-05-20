New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.62

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.62 and traded as high as C$1.83. New Gold shares last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 818,120 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian dropped their price target on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Gold from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.57.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.89, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28.

About New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of C$272.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.0899495 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.