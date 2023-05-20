New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. New Gold has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $888.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

