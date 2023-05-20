Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $5.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.36. 7,859,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,786,861. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.03. Netflix has a 12-month low of $164.28 and a 12-month high of $379.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Netflix by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

