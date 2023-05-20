Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.55

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and traded as low as $21.15. Neste Oyj shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 20,151 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NTOIY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.76.

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

Neste Oyj Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.2322 dividend. This is a boost from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Neste Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

