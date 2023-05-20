Needham & Company LLC Raises Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $140.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.
AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.85.
Applied Materials Stock Down 2.3 %
AMAT traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $126.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,257,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.60. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.06.
Applied Materials Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.72%.
Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Transactions at Applied Materials
In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Applied Materials
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
