NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $42.96 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00006162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $42.96 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00054292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019404 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001062 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 906,905,748 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 906,905,748 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.6563778 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 244 active market(s) with $49,119,637.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

