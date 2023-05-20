Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.
Nautilus Stock Performance
NYSE:NLS remained flat at $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday. 34,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,253. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.
Nautilus Company Profile
Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.
