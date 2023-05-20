Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus Stock Performance

NYSE:NLS remained flat at $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday. 34,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,253. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus

Nautilus Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nautilus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 78,631 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 763,883 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Nautilus by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 894,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 410,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nautilus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.