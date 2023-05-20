Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.40

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.40 and traded as high as $51.54. Natural Resource Partners shares last traded at $49.49, with a volume of 13,100 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Resource Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $626.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.39.

Natural Resource Partners Announces Dividend

Natural Resource Partners ( NYSE:NRP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The energy company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 61.73%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $555,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 8,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Natural Resource Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 64.8% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Further Reading

