National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NSA. Wolfe Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

NSA stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 562,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $58.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.45.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 27,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

