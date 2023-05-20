Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,153.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.