Nano (XNO) Hits Market Capitalization of $98.39 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002745 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $98.39 million and approximately $418,574.25 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nano has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,900.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00339505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013308 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00559808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00067840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.30 or 0.00432345 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

