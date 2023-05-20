Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.88

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.88 and traded as low as C$4.85. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$4.88, with a volume of 166,152 shares changing hands.

Nano One Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a current ratio of 23.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.88. The stock has a market cap of C$464.73 million and a P/E ratio of -43.96.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

