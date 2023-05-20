Nano Market Cap Hits $98.16 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, Nano has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002721 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $98.16 million and approximately $450,384.39 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,076.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00340108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.33 or 0.00555207 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00067776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.42 or 0.00429977 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

