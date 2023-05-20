Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:PENC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.48. Nano Magic shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 6,558 shares.
Nano Magic Stock Down 14.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.
About Nano Magic
Nano Magic, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nano Magic (PENC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Nano Magic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Magic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.