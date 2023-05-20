Nano Magic (OTCMKTS:PENC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Nano Magic Inc. (OTCMKTS:PENC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.48. Nano Magic shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 6,558 shares.

Nano Magic Stock Down 14.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.28.

About Nano Magic

(Get Rating)

Nano Magic, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology. Its products include nano-layer coatings, nano-based cleaners, printable inks and pastes, and thermal management materials. It operates through the following segments: Product and Contract Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Magic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Magic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.