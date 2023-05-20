NAHL Group (LON:NAH) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $41.90

NAHL Group Plc (LON:NAH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.90 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 44.78 ($0.56). NAHL Group shares last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 28,932 shares.

NAHL Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 37.15. The company has a market capitalization of £20.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,380.00 and a beta of 0.72.

NAHL Group Company Profile

NAHL Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services to individuals and businesses in the consumer legal services and catastrophic injury markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Legal Services and Critical Care. It offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

