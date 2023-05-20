MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

MYR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.35. 111,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,548. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.32. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MYR Group news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,177,800.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,452,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 585.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Further Reading

