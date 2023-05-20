MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.
MYR Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.35. 111,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,548. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $138.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MYR Group news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MYR Group news, VP Betty R. Wynn sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $331,903.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,320.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $1,177,800.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,452,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,681 shares of company stock worth $4,278,651 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in MYR Group by 585.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MYR Group Company Profile
MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.
Further Reading
