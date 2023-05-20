My DeFi Pet Market Cap Achieves $904,557.84 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $904,557.84 and $583,514.88 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00026278 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009309 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

