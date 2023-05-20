My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $928,666.78

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $928,666.78 and approximately $536,639.48 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00026488 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000755 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,688 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.