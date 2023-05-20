Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,962,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,916 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF comprises 1.4% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 36.35% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $88,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCA. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 174,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 32,698 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 178.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 16,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,977. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.93 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $285.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

