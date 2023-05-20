MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2901 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.14.
MTR Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTCPY opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. MTR has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $16.79.
MTR Company Profile
