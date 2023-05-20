MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2901 per share on Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from MTR’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTCPY opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. MTR has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $16.79.

MTR Company Profile

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

