MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Lessened by Bowie Capital Management LLC

Bowie Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 4.8% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $37,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MSCI by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSCI traded down $2.41 on Friday, reaching $469.84. 345,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $514.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $508.73. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $379.63 and a 12 month high of $572.50.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

