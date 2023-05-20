MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on MRC Global from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MRC Global stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $762.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. MRC Global had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MRC Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 542.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

