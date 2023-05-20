MQS Management LLC Takes Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWE. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $41,743,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1,207.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 252,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after acquiring an additional 233,367 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $15,507,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $15,192,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,636,000 after acquiring an additional 206,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Down 2.3 %

WWE opened at $101.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.79 and its 200 day moving average is $86.93.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.