MQS Management LLC Sells 7,409 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

MQS Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,409 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,082,000 after purchasing an additional 194,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Lease by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,652,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,581,000 after purchasing an additional 98,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,324,000 after purchasing an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Air Lease Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AL opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.77. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $601.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.62 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 21.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

