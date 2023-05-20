MQS Management LLC Purchases New Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 223.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 54.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,047,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at about $56,090,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.