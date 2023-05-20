MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $99,713,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 251.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,449,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.71.

ULTA stock opened at $491.05 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $525.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.53.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.26 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

