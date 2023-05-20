MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.30.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

