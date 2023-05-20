MQS Management LLC Makes New $328,000 Investment in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,815,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,659 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after buying an additional 1,374,842 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,531,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,755,000 after buying an additional 1,197,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 90.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,417,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 422.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after acquiring an additional 812,393 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $18.13 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 533.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

