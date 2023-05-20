MQS Management LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MQS Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Progressive Trading Down 0.8 %

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

NYSE:PGR opened at $135.06 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $108.61 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

