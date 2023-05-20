MQS Management LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $930,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $10,967,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $18.78 and a 52-week high of $51.40.

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts bought 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

