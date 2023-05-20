MQS Management LLC Decreases Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

MQS Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 12,520.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 789,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at $14,976,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,127,000 after buying an additional 85,186 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on HXL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.5 %

HXL opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $65.49. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

