MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,080 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in TransUnion by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in TransUnion by 3,148.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 131,638 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 249,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 25,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,559,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,235 shares of company stock worth $2,457,958. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TransUnion Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

TRU opened at $70.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

