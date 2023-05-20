MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,078,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 30,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HWC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.6 %

HWC opened at $35.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez bought 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.