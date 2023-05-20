Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11,049.40

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £110.49 ($138.41) and traded as high as £111.50 ($139.67). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £111.50 ($139.67), with a volume of 110 shares.

Mountview Estates Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 97.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of £432.90 million, a P/E ratio of 1,434.11 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is £110.46 and its 200-day moving average price is £115.21.

Mountview Estates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a GBX 500 ($6.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is 6,459.95%.

Insider Activity at Mountview Estates

Mountview Estates Company Profile

In related news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 1,000 shares of Mountview Estates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of £108 ($135.29), for a total value of £108,000 ($135,287.49). 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

