Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE) Trading 1.4% Higher

Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.30 and last traded at $17.30. 1,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67.

The Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 Index ETF (TMFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool Capital Efficiency 100 index. The fund seeks to track an index of 100 US stocks selected based on fundamental criteria of company growth, profitability, and stability. Weighting of holdings are determined by a combination of capital efficiency score and market-cap.

