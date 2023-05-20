Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Up 4.8% This Week

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $6.64 or 0.00024677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market cap of $46.19 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,800,934 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,955,807 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

