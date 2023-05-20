Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Announces Earnings Results

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Monro updated its Q1 guidance to $0.36-0.42 EPS.
Monro Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of MNRO opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. Monro has a twelve month low of $37.49 and a twelve month high of $55.70.
Monro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About Monro
Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.
