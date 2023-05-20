MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
MoneyGram International Stock Performance
Shares of MGI stock remained flat at $10.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,900. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.99.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International Company Profile
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MoneyGram International (MGI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.