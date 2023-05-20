MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

MoneyGram International Stock Performance

Shares of MGI stock remained flat at $10.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,900. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.71. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.99.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that MoneyGram International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 412.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

